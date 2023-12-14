Man killed by Fort Worth homeowner who reported attempted break-in for the fourth time

A man who’d reported three previous attempted break-ins at his south Fort Worth home shot and killed a man he said was trying to gain entry to his house Thursday, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Southcrest Court on Thursday morning after a resident called 911 to report a prowler, according to police. When officers arrived, the caller told them the person had left the area. But after they left, the man called again to report the person had returned.

When they returned to the scene, police found a man on the ground in the front yard with at least one gunshot wound to his torso, according to police.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. He will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Today's top stories:

→ Suspect charged with murder for first time in fentanyl poisoning death

→ Fort Worth man, mom cope with robbery that hospitalized him for months

→ Students hospitalized after eating candy possibly laced with drugs

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

After the shooting, police found out the man had reported attempted break-ins three times prior to the first call on Thursday.

The homeowner is cooperating and no charges have been filed, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.