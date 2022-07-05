Man killed in Fourth of July shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley

El Paso police detectives continue investigating a fatal shooting on the Fourth of July in the Lower Valley.

A man died after being taken to a hospital following the shooting Monday afternoon during a gathering at a home in the 6500 block of Franklin Loop, police said.

The address is in the Rosedale Farms neighborhood near Alameda Avenue and North Carolina Drive.

The death is under investigation by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

