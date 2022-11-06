Man killed in Frayser shooting, woman detained, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
A man was shot and killed in Frayser Sunday morning.

At approximately 8:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Madewell Street, off Dellwood Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said that a woman was detained.

The suspect was known by the shooting victim.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

