Man killed in Frayser shooting, woman detained, police say

A man was shot and killed in Frayser Sunday morning.

At approximately 8:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Madewell Street, off Dellwood Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot.

At 8:56 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 Block of Madewell Drive. A male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. A female is detained. The suspect was known by the victim. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/YaH2CE9c13 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 6, 2022

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said that a woman was detained.

The suspect was known by the shooting victim.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

