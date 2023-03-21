Man killed and French bulldog stolen in parking lot of Midlands KFC, cops say

A man was killed in February during a robbery when a French bulldog was stolen, and now two men have been charged with murder and other crimes, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened Feb. 6, in the parking lot of the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at 1073 Sumter Highway, the sheriff’s office said Monday night in a news release. That’s in Bishopville, near Exit 116 on Interstate 20.

Lonnie Ray was shot twice during the robbery and died, according to the release. Another person was with Ray at the KFC, but was not physically harmed by gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

Ray and the other man went to the restaurant to sell the French bulldog after making arrangements online, but were ambushed, according to multiple media reports.

On March 14, Michael Dinkins, 41, and Byron Miller, 32, were arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to murder, both Dinkins and Miller were charged with attempted murder and armed robbery, according to the release. They are scheduled to appear in court again on April 14, Lee County judicial records show.

Dinkins and Miller were denied bond and are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, according to the release.

Despite the charges, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it’s continuing to investigate the shooting, adding that the French bulldog has not been found.

More arrests are expected, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting and armed robbery are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-484-5353, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served in Vietnam from 1966-68, according to his obituary.

The man who “loved animals and enjoyed breeding and selling dogs,” is survived by his wife, three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren among other family members, the obituary said.