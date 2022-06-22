Man killed in Fresno shooting, police said. Gunman and victim arrived in the same car

A man was killed late Tuesday before the shooter fled with others in central Fresno, according to police.

A ShotSpotter notification of four rounds fired came in about 11:30 p.m., and as officers headed to the scene at Yosemite and Nevada avenues a caller reported seeing a man down in the roadway, according to Lt. Sean Biggs.

The man, who officers described as being in his 30s, was found near a truck he is believed to have arrived in, police said.

The man was taken to a Fresno hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses said the victim was seen speaking with two men and a woman shortly before one of the men pulled a gun and shot him, police said. All four appeared to have arrived together in the truck, police said.

No argument or fight seemed to precede the violence.

The three others ran south on Nevada Avenue and fled in a vehicle after the shooting, police said. Shell casings were found in the roadway.

It was not immediately clear if the victim lived nearby, police said.