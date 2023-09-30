Man killed Friday night in apparent failed South Linden home invasion

A man was killed Friday night in South Linden in what Columbus police say could have been a failed home invasion.

Columbus police say they responded to the report of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of East Blake Avenue, where they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him deceased at 9:25 p.m.

Police said an initial investigation revealed the victim may have been intruding in the shooter's home.

The case will be referred to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges, and the shooter's name will not be released at this time, according to Columbus police.

