Man killed in Gilbert house fire identified, cause of fire still undetermined

Gilbert police have identified the person who died in an April 15 house fire as 32-year-old Robert Sharbaugh.

According to police, officers had responded to the home near Val Vista Drive and Ray Road on Saturday at around 1:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting the fire. Upon arrival, the caller told police that a man, Sharbaugh, was still inside the house.

Police said an officer attempted to enter the home to rescue Sharbaugh but was unable to reach him through the heavy smoke.

The Gilbert Fire Department responded to put out the fire, and Sharbaugh was later found dead inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing as the cause of the fire is undetermined.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police identify man killed in Gilbert house fire