Man who killed girlfriend in Cobb County Mexican restaurant sentenced to life

The man who shot and killed his girlfriend while sitting inside a Cobb County Mexican restaurant in 2020 was convicted and sentenced on March 8, according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said 53-year-old Jose Ramon Lemus who pled guilty to murdering his girlfriend during lunch in Dec. 2020, was sentenced to life in prison.

“This was senseless, and it was tragic. You have not just destroyed one life. You have brought destruction on an entire family. I hope that weighs on you for the rest of your natural life,” said Superior Court Judge Ann B. Harris.

“I need my mom here and she won’t be there. She won’t be at prom or my high school graduation. I won’t ever get my mom back and it hurts. I hope

he knows how badly he has affected me,” the victim’s 14-year-old daughter said during the sentencing.

In Dec. 2020, while at lunch at El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant on Cobb Parkway Lemus’ girlfriend asked him about a woman he had been talking to. Lemus became upset and pulled out a gun, shot her in the neck, and fled into the nearby woods towards the Marietta Campus of Kennesaw State University and Life University.

Eventually, Lemus was taken into custody.

