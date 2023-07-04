Man who killed girlfriend considered for parole

Jul. 4—HIGH POINT — A former High Point man convicted in 1995 of setting a fire to burn down the house he and his girlfriend were in, causing her fatal injuries, is being considered for release from prison on parole.

William Nathaniel Townsend, 57, was convicted in March 1995 of second-degree murder, first-degree arson and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the death of Stephanie Johnson, 25. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Johnson died Sept. 23, 1994, of injuries from the fire one week earlier that also injured a 6-year-old girl. Johnson was reported to have second- and third-degree burns over 75% of her body.

Townsend had been arguing with Johnson, High Point fire officials said at the time. He spread gasoline through the hallway of the three-bedroom house in the 1100 block of Worth Street and set it on fire.

Besides Townsend, Johnson and the 6-year-old, seven other people were in the house at the time, including children ages 2, 1 and 2 months.

Then-Fire Marshal Jim Bell told reporters that a woman who had been sleeping in the living room reported being awakened by Johnson's screams, then seeing Johnson run through the room with her nightgown on fire, followed by the 6-year-old with her hair on fire.

Adults handed the children out the windows to others to get them to safety.

Townsend is currently being held in the Southern Correctional Institution in Troy, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The state's current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole only for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. The N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

The commission said Monday that Townsend is being considered for parole through the state's Mutual Agreement Parole Program, a scholastic and vocational program intended to help inmates prepare for the transition out of prison.