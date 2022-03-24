Man killed girlfriend’s ex in front of his kids during Ohio custody battle, feds say

An Ohio man has been convicted of murder after prosecutors say he cyberstalked his then-girlfriend’s ex-husband, and killed him in front of his three children.

Sterling H. Roberts, 38, was found guilty in the 2017 shooting after a two-week trial, prosecutors said in a March 23 news release.

Prosecutors say Roberts, a Dayton resident, shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-husband as he and his three minor children left a counseling appointment, the release said. His then-girlfriend and her ex-husband were in the middle of a custody battle over their children.

Roberts’ lawyer, Donald Malarcik, said they plan to appeal the guilty verdict.

“This was a really difficult case,” Malarcik said in a statement to McClatchy News. “We respectfully disagree with the verdict and look forward to the appeal process.”

Prior to the shooting, prosecutors say Roberts pretended to be a customer of the ex-husband, and “lured” him to Jamestown where he ambushed the man with a gun. The ex-husband fled and called 911 to report Roberts.

Roberts, a convicted felon, then fled to a family member’s Tennessee home, the release said. His then-girlfriend retrieved him and brought him back to Ohio, stopping in Kentucky to buy him an AK-47 rifle, according to the news release.

The girlfriend, who is not being identified to protect the identities of her children, was sentenced to 35 years in prison in July 2021 “for interstate stalking resulting in death.”

Her mother and stepfather and Roberts’ two brothers, were also charged and convicted in the planning and covering up the ex-husband’s death, prosecutors said in the release.

Roberts faces life in prison. His sentencing date has not been set.