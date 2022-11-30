Man who killed ‘Gone Girl’ actress Lisa Banes in hit-and-run gets 1 to 3 years in prison

NEW YORK — The man who mowed down and killed “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes on a Manhattan street will spend one to three years behind bars for the crime.

Brian Boyd was given his prison sentence in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene in September.

Boyd, 27, plowed into Banes with his unregistered electric moped after he blew through a red light at the intersection of W. 64th Street and Amsterdam Avenue on June 4, 2021.

Banes, 65, was on her way to meet her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, when she was struck. She died at Mount Sinai-Morningside Hospital 10 days later.

The crash knocked Boyd off his bike, prosecutors said. He was caught on surveillance video standing up, picking up his scooter and taking a few steps to look at Banes, who was lying face down on the pavement, court records state.

After that, he took off and tried to get his moped fixed. Boyd, who was driving without a license, was arrested a month later.

Banes lived in Los Angeles and was in town to perform in a two-woman show at the Manhattan Theater Club called “The Niceties” at the time of her death.

The award-winning actress played Tom Cruise’s love interest in 1988′s “Cocktail” in addition to her myriad of television and Broadway credits and the role of the mother of a missing woman in 2014′s “Gone Girl.”

