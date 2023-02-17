Man who killed grandma as teen in Neptune Beach violated probation by making ‘hooch’ in jail: report

A man serving a 15-year prison sentence for killing his grandmother in 2017 in Neptune Beach is now accused of violating his probation.

Logan Mott, now 20, was being held in a Citrus County facility in November 2020 when he was charged with having “hooch” in his cell.

“Hooch is referred to as illicit brewed alcohol. It is a term that is defined when fruit is combined with certain amounts of specific liquids and when the ingredients rot, hooch is the result,” Mott’s arrest report said.

Mott was found guilty of introducing/possessing contraband in a juvenile facility on Feb. 10, 2021 and sentenced to 1 year in prison, to be served concurrently with his 15-year sentence.

The arrest and conviction violated Mott’s probation on the Duval County charge of murder in the second degree with a weapon.

In September 2019, Mott pleaded guilty to shooting and stabbing his grandma Kristina French in 2017. At that time, Judge Bruce Anderson imposed the minimum 15-year sentence, saying evidence proves Mott didn’t plan to kill French.

Mott is set to be sentenced on the violation of probation on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. in Duval County.

