Man killed in Green Street shooting

May 14—KEENE — A person is dead following a shooting on Green Street late Friday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:38 p.m. on Green Street in Keene where first responders were called to a "pretty significant" incident, according to a description from a Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid dispatcher.

The area outside the white, two-story residential building located between Green Court and Union Street was blocked off with caution tape, with several law-enforcement officers standing within the taped-in area. On the ground near the tape at Green Court was a blood-soaked rag.

An adult male, whose identity is not being shared at this time, was fatally wounded during the incident, according to a news release from the N.H. Attorney General's Office Saturday morning.

The parties involved in the incident have been identified, and based on the information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public, the news release states.

The investigation — lead by N.H. Attorney General John F. Formella, N.H. State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Keene Police Chief Steven Russo — is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

