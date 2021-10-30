Man killed as gunfire erupts during a fight in a Charlotte tavern, police say

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot during a fight in a Charlotte tavern early Saturday, police said.

Officers found James Thomas Davis Jr. with a gunshot wound after responding to a call of a shooting in NC Tavern on University City Boulevard, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The call to police came in about midnight, according to CMPD.

Police haven’t said if they have a suspect or if they know what prompted the shooting.

“The restaurants in this area are normally fairly quiet,” CMPD Major Ryan Butler told reporters at the scene, according to TV station footage. “We are regularly working with our business owners and patrolling this area at nights and on weekends, when they have increased patronage, but normally we don’t have any calls for violence at this establishment.”

Tavern management couldn’t be reached by The Charlotte Observer for comment.

The tavern features seafood, wings and sandwiches and is open 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 1:30 a.m. Sundays, according to its website.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.