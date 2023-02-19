A 25-year-old man died by gunfire after an apparent fight in east Ventura early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 11000 block of Mimosa Street at 12:45 a.m. on a report of a disturbance outside a home, according to the Ventura Police Department. The neighborhood lies off South Wells Road near Highway 126.

Officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest . Emergency medical personnel worked to assist the man who was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he died from his wounds, police said.

No arrests have been made but police said their investigation indicates there was a possible altercation in the front yard prior to the shooting.

Cmdr. Rick Murray said later Sunday morning he had little detail to share about the suspect but investigators are operating under the assumption that the shooter is male and that both the victim and the suspect knew each other. Murray said it appears the shooter only fired once.

It's at least the second homicide in Ventura County in 2023 and the first in the city of Ventura. On Friday, a 33-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his sister in Newbury Park.

Anyone with any information about this crime is requested to contact the police department at 805-650-8010.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man killed by gunfire in Ventura