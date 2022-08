Hampton police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers were called about the shooting around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive, which is off of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police did not provide information about the motive or circumstances of the shooting. No suspect information was released as of late Sunday afternoon and the victim was not publicly identified.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com