Hampton man found with fatal gunshot wound in his home, police say
A Hampton man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Aberdeen Road in Briarfield following a report of a shooting at 2:41 p.m. Dwight McKinley, 39, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his home, police said.
McKinley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not shared information about what led up to this shooting nor about a possible suspect.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submitting an anonymous tip by visiting www.p3tips.com.
