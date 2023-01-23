Man killed in Hampton shooting early Monday morning

Hampton police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of trespassing near the intersection of West Pembroke Avenue and Parrish Avenue at 5:54 a.m. Officers found a man lying near the road suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified because police have not yet notified his next of kin.

No further information about this shooting has been made available.

This is a developing story.

