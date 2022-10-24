Man killed in Harrisonburg shooting was targeted in 'act of violence'

HARRISONBURG — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday morning in Harrisonburg.

The unidentified 38-year-old victim was shot once in the 200 block of Community Street, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department. Police responded to the area at about 11 a.m.

The victim died at the scene.

Police believe the victim and suspect were known to each other. A press release said the shooting was a "targeted act of violence, not a random occurrence."

On Monday, investigators were reviewing video evidence collected from the area. Authorities will share more information with the public when possible, a press release said.

The shooting was the region's second fatal shooting within two days after a person was shot and killed Sunday morning in Charlottesville.

