Man killed in Hartford shooting on holiday weekend

A man was killed in a shooting in Hartford on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot near 115 Franklin Ave. just after 8:30 p.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Hartford Police Department.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Police did not yet name the man.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-8477.