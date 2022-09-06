Man killed in head-on collision in Antioch, woman in serious condition

Metro Nashville Police cars line the side of Lower Broadway.

The Davidson County District Attorney's Office will review the circumstances of a head-on collision that killed a 28-year-old.

Metro Nashville Police said the victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, was the passenger in a Saturn Aura traveling on Hobson Pike near Old Nottingham Drive about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Saturn, driven by a 25-year-old woman, crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Murano head-on, police said.

It is unclear why the car crossed the double line into oncoming traffic, police said.

Both occupants of the Nissan were wearing their seatbelts and taken to Southern Hills Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Neither the 28-year-old man, nor the 25-year-old woman, were wearing their seatbelts, police said.

Both occupants of the Saturn were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where the man was pronounced dead. The woman suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers are working to notify the man's next of kin.

More news: Man shot, wrapped in blanket and hidden behind dumpster, suspect sought

Contact Tennessean reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 615-259-8229 or KFiscus@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Head-on collision in Antioch kills one, driver critically inquired