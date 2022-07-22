Man killed in high security unit at Eyman prison complex

Eyman Prison Complex

An incarcerated man was killed Tuesday in a high security unit at the Eyman prison complex in Florence, according to the Department of Corrections.

The Department said Eric Hill died on July 19 "when he was found unresponsive in his housing unit with injuries consistent with being involved in a physical altercation in his shared housing unit."

Hill was 51.

Prison staff attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful, according to a media release sent Thursday.

"Responding paramedics . . . declared Hill deceased," the release said.

A spokesperson said the Department is conducting a criminal investigation, and the department "intends to fully pursue criminal prosecution of any suspect(s) identified to be involved in this case."

Hill's assigned housing location was Arizona State Prison Complex-Eyman. The department of corrections website shows Hill was in SMU 1, Complex Detention Unit, which is a location with the highest security restrictions in the state prison system.

