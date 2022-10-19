Man killed in high-speed motorcycle crash at Barker-Sprague roundabout

Oct. 19—A man was killed when he crashed a stolen motorcycle while speeding through a roundabout before sunrise Tuesday in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Spokane Valley firefighters responded to the crash at the roundabout at Sprague Avenue and Barker Road at about 4:30 a.m., where they found the motorcyclist unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found that the motorcycle rider, who has not been identified, was traveling south on Barker Road at high speed when he failed to negotiate the roundabout and left the road and crashed, the sheriff's office said.

The motorcycle appeared to have been stolen, according to the sheriff's office.

After the crash, a GMC Yukon showed arrived and a male passenger, identified as Reid R. Schultz, got out to check if the motorcyclist was his friend. Deputies then found out there was a warrant for his arrest.

Schultz tried to leave, but deputies arrested him on the warrant and other suspected crimes, including obstructing a law enforcement officer and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The driver of the Yukon sped away, according to the sheriff's office.

Shultz was booked into the Spokane County Jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer and for his misdemeanor warrant, physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the motorcyclist at a later time.