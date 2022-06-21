Man killed in Highland neighborhood, police say

Police lights

A man was shot and killed in the Highland community of Gastonia early Monday morning, the Gastonia Police Department said.

The man was found on the 800 block of Rankin Avenue at about 1:15 a.m., said police spokesman Rick Goodale.

A caller had reported that they heard several gunshots and saw someone in the road, Goodale said.

The man had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had not yet identified the man later Monday morning, and no information about who might have shot him was released.

This was the fifth homicide in Gastonia this year.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia Police report another killing in Highland neighborhood