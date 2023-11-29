Man killed in Highway 180 crash west of Kerman identified by Fresno County Coroner

A man killed in a multiple-vehicle collision west of Kerman was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner.

Huber Cruz-Mendoza, 56, died in a collision involving a work truck and a Honda sedan, along with other vehicles.

The collision took place about 6:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 180 and North Floyd Avenue. The coroner’s office did not have information about Mendoza’s home city, and the California Highway Patrol did not say which vehicle he was driving

Traffic on Highway 180 was rerouted due to the incident.