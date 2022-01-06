Man killed in Hilltop shooting marks third homicide in first five days of 2022

Columbus police homicide detectives investigating their second shooting of the day Wednesday night when a male was fatally shot in the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue in the Hilltop. It is the third homicide in the first five days of 2022.

A man was killed Wednesday night in a shooting reported in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood, marking the second homicide of the day in the city and the third in the first five days of the new year.

Columbus police were dispatched at 6:10 p.m. on a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue east of Larcomb Avenue and west of Helen Street.

Read The Dispatch's award-winning series, Suffering on Sullivant

A male victim found shot at the scene was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died at 6:32 p.m., police said.

No further details were immediately available Wednesday night.

Homicide map: Here's an interactive map of where homicides have occurred in Columbus

The fatal shooting was the second homicide of the day after the body of a person who appeared to be shot was found Wednesday morning by an employee at a trash-hauling business on the 300 block of Centab Drive near Harvard Avenue, north of Greenway Avenue, on the Near East Side.

Read more: Person found fatally shot near dumpster at trash-hauling business on Near East Side

Following the city's deadliest year on record with 204 homicides in 2021, three people have been killed already in Columbus just five days into 2022. The first homicide of the year occurred around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when a 25-year-old North Linden man was shot and killed on the back porch of a Clintonville apartment unit.

For subscribers: Homicides have risen in Columbus and cities across the U.S. What are the causes?

Police on Wednesday also released the ages of victims in one of the final fatal shootings of 2021 last week.

A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy was wounded in the shooting, which was reported at 8:43 p.m. last Thursday on the city's Near East Side.

However, police continue to withhold the name of the deceased victim as well as the injured victim in a prepared news release due to a policy enacted by Police Chief Elaine Bryant. The Dispatch has requested 911 calls, call logs and the incident report related to the fatal shooting under the Ohio Public Records Act.

Story continues

Police were dispatched that night to the 500 block of North Champion Avenue near Saunders Park on the reported shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found both male victims with gunshot wounds.

Columbus medics transported the teens to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where one of the boys died at 10:43 p.m. The older boy was listed in critical condition at the time.

Anyone with information about any homicide in Columbus can call the Columbus Division of Police homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or report an anonymous tip to the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Eric Lagatta is a reporter at the Columbus Dispatch covering public safety, breaking news and social justice issues. Reach him at elagatta@dispatch.com. Follow him on Twitter @EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man killed in Hilltop shooting, third homicide in early days of 2022