Man killed in hit-and-run along SR-99 near Modesto

(FOX40.COM) — A man died early Sunday morning following a hit-and-run along southbound 99 near Modesto, according to the California Highway Patrol Modesto station.

At 5:10 a.m., reports came in of a traffic collision along the highway, north of the Beckwith Road exit.

Two-story Roseville home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire

Responding emergency personnel located a man lying on the west should of the roadway that had died of his injuries from the collision.

The suspect vehicle had fled the scene and officers believe the vehicle to be black in color with front end collision damage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.