Man killed in hit-and-run crash caused by drunk driver, Arlington police say

One person is dead and another is in custody after Arlington police say a drunk driver crashed into a stalled car, killing its driver, early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to calls about a hit-and-run the 3600 block of southbound Texas 360 around 5:15 a.m. , according to a news release from Arlington police. There, they found a 2012 Toyota Yaris stalled in the outside lane. Investigators believe a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado hit the Toyota, causing the driver to be ejected.

The 33-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the driver’s identity after next-of-kin has been notified.

The driver of the Silverado, whose identity has not been released, left the area without stopping, according to the news release. An off-duty police officer from another agency followed the Silverado and Mansfield police were able to stop the vehicle.

Arlington and Mansfield police arrested the driver and charged him with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid, according to the news release.