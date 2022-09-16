Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Auburn

Auburn police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night, the police department announced.

According to APD, the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Auburn Way North. The victim was killed after being hit by the suspect’s car on the west side of the street.

Traffic is currently being detoured into the oncoming lane.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP