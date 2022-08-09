Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Middletown; 1 in custody

Aug. 9—A Middletown man has been arrested after he allegedly fled a deadly crash Monday night in Middletown.

At about 9 p.m. 62-year-old Donald Williams, of Miamisburg, was going south on Roosevelt Avenue on a motorized bicycle when he was struck by a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Dominique Tarrence, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Tarrance was traveling north on Roosevelt Avenue when he turned turn left onto Johns Road and the car hit Williams, according to the preliminary investigation by troopers.

Middletown Fire and EMS transported Williams to Atrium Medical Center, where he died, according to OSHP.

Tarrence reportedly fled the scene of the crash, but was later arrested by Middletown police without incident. He was booked into the Middletown City Jail and charged with aggravated vehicle homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension, according to OSHP.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash. Investigators from OSHP Office of Criminal Investigations and Middletown police and fire and EMS assisted at the scene.