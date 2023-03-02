Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Kent

Police are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash in which a pedestrian was killed in Kent Wednesday night.

At 9:49 p.m., a Kent police officer was patrolling in the 22800 block of Central Avenue North and saw two people standing in the road.

The officer stopped and found a third person on the ground who was badly injured.

The officer called for medics and gave the man medical aid until they arrived, but the victim, a man, died from his injuries.

A witness told investigators that they heard the man being struck by a vehicle, but the driver fled without stopping.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle or driver.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run is asked to call the Kent Police Department tip line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTips@kentwa.gov.