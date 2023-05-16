Man killed by hit-and-run driver on I-35 service road, Fort Worth police say

Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed one man early Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responded to the intersection of East Rosedale Street and the northbound Interstate 35 service road around 1:45 a.m. regarding a major accident. A man was walking on the service road when he was hit by a vehicle, police said. The driver did not stop to help, and the victim died at the scene.

Police records identified the victim as Chaitez Sexton.

There is no suspect in custody, officials said. Traffic Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the accident.