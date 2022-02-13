Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Olympia Friday morning has been identified

A man killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday morning in Olympia has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Randy Gilbert, 58, most recently from Federal Way, was found about 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Martin Way.

A person in the area had noticed a man in the middle of the road who was bleeding. When police arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Lt. Paul Lower said police determined he had been struck by a vehicle, The Olympian reported.

Gilbert’s autopsy is set for Tuesday, Coroner Gary Warnock said.

Police are still searching for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.