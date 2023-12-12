Man killed in hit-and-run outside Willowick apartments
Police are searching for the driver
Police are searching for the driver
Google released its Holiday 100 list, a compilation of the top-searched products of 2023.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
A Congressional letter called on the Department of Health and Human Services to revise HIPAA so that these warrantless searches couldn't occur.
Due out in 2024, the Porsche Macan EV will feature a familiar-looking interior with a new, more smartphone-like infotainment system.
The DeWalt FlexTorq Impact Driver Bit Set, now available at a price of $21.98, stands out as a must-have for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike.
Kodiak Robotics shows autonomous Ford F-150 for high-risk missions. Designed to get troops safely into and out of an area of operations.
Enjoy much-needed peace and quiet with these top-rated noise-cancelling headphones.
The best, most unique 2023 beauty gifts from Amazon, Sephora and more.
Strava has finally announced who its next CEO will be, almost a year after confirming that co-founder Michael Horvath was leaving the hotseat for a second time. Michael Martin will start his new role at Strava on January 2, 2024, leaving his current role as general manager at YouTube's shopping unit. Martin previously served in technology roles at Nike, NBCUniversal Media and Disney.
Mobile EV charging startups seek to fill public charging gaps such as in remote locations and parking complexes.
Anderson reportedly bit one guard in the chest and the other in the butt.
From claw clips to $500 hair tools, these were the beauty products we all Googled in 2023. The post These were the top beauty products of 2023, according to Google searches appeared first on In The Know.
Music streamer Tidal has announced that it will lay off 10 percent of its staff as part of a cost-cutting strategy detailed last month by Jack Dorsey.
Earlier this year, Meta introduced a set of AI characters, including those based on real-life celebs including the likes of Paris Hilton, MrBeast, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Snoop Dog and others, which users could chat with across Meta's apps. Today, the company announced its 28 AI characters are fully rolled out across the U.S. for people to chat with across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. In addition, the company said more of its AI characters will support search powered by Bing and it will begin experimenting with "long-term memory" in several -- meaning, the characters will learn and remember your conversation when it's over.
The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a driver who stole a truck and led police on a car chase through the streets of downtown LA.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, just in time for cold-weather DIY projects.
Mount Marapi is the most active volcano in West Sumatra and has been erupting intermittently since 2004.
On their way to building fully autonomous vehicles, self-driving car makers are facing a tall task: training their AIs to be able to respond reliably to any and all scenarios that a car, truck or bus might encounter as well as, or hopefully better, than a human would. Foretellix, which builds verification and validation solutions to test the full range of driver assistance and autonomous systems that are coming out on the market, has raised $42 million to close out its Series C at $85 million. The round includes financial investors alongside strategic backers from the automotive and chip industries, a signal of who is already doing business with Foretellix, as well as the longer business trajectory for the startup.
Mastercard is launching a new generative AI shopping tool called "Shopping Muse" that is designed to help users get personalized product recommendations. The tool is powered by Dynamic Yield, a personalization company that was acquired by Mastercard in April 2022. Mastercard says the idea behind Shopping Muse is to "revolutionize how customers search for and discover products in a retailer's digital catalogue."