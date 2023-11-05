Man killed in hit-and-run; police search for suspect

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Saturday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a man in his mid 50s was walking southbound in the northbound lane on the 300 block of 47th Street around 7:13 p.m.

Arrest made in shooting at a Chula Vista mall

At that same time, authorities said a white F-250 truck was reportedly driving northbound on 47th Street and collided with the pedestrian.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, SDPD confirmed.

Can you believe it? These five San Diego zip codes are among priciest for homebuyers

According to police, the truck fled the scene northbound on 47th Street. There is no further suspect information available at this time.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the fatal hit-and-run incident. Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.