Man killed in hit-and-run on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot

A man was killed early Friday in a hit-and-run on Tidewater Drive, police said.

Officers were called to the scene, located near the intersection of Tidewater Drive and St. Julian Avenue, at about 3:45 a.m., Norfolk police wrote in a Tweet.

The department has not yet identified the man who died or provided any other details about the incident.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

