Man killed in hit-and-run while crossing street on South Side: CPD
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning, police said.
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning, police said.
Sean Strickland's middleweight reign lasted one fight.
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
Seven months after Amanda Nunes' retirement, the UFC has a new women's bantamweight champion.
The Packers and 49ers were in a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
The Ravens are living their best lives right now.
Kyle Shanahan's timeout usage before halftime was odd.
The 49ers saw one of their key players leave the game on Saturday night.
The former Dayton coach took drifting to a new level.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
UFC 297 on Saturday night featured two title bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
These toasty socks might make you want winter to last a little bit longer.
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.
"Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." returned with season premieres this week.
This week's TMA focuses on some big tech launches. First, Samsung started 2024 early with its flagship smartphone series. Sure, they look like last year's phones again, but that's offset with a barrage of AI tricks and features that you can't find on any other smartphone. And isn't that the point of getting a new phone?
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
It's Joey's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Bachelor' Season 28.
This week in AI, OpenAI signed up its first higher education customer: Arizona State University. ASU will collaborate with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, to the university’s researchers, staff and faculty -- running an open challenge in February to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT. The OpenAI-ASU deal illustrates the shifting opinions around AI in education as the tech advances faster than curriculums can keep up.
Already dreading starting the car on winter mornings? Stay toasty with this Amazon bestseller.
The American Rescue plan exempted student loan forgiveness from taxes through 2025, but not all states followed suit.