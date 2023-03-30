Holly Hill police search for person of interest after man shot and killed Wednesday

Police in Holly Hill have revealed their person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Investigators said they are looking to speak with Kurtis Elliott.

Officers said Elliott may have information about the murder of 24-year-old Lawrence Davis.

Davis died at a hospital in Daytona Beach on Wednesday after showing up with a gunshot wound.

Holly Hill police said he was shot at a building near Nova Road.

Police said Elliott already has multiple warrants he’s wanted for, including a nationwide extradition.

Anyone who knows Elliott’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Original report:

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

Lawrence Davis, 24, died at a hospital as a result of his injuries, police said.

Holly Hill police, along with Daytona Beach police and Volusia County deputies, responded to North Nova Road in Holly Hill in reference to a person shot.

When authorities arrived on scene, they learned that Davis was initially transported to Advent Hospital in Daytona Beach before being rushed under a trauma alert to another hospital where he died, police said.

A person of interest has been identified, but a name has not yet been released, and the case has been upgraded to a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact investigator Andrew Barrett at 386-248-9486 or abarrett@hollyhillfl.org.

