Man killed in Holly Springs shooting, sheriff’s department says
A man was shot and killed in Holly Springs Wednesday morning.
The Holly Springs Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 9 AM.
When deputies arrived, they found a man unresponsive after being shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
The suspect took off but was later arrested.
As of now, a motive for the shooting is unclear.
