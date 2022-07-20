Man killed in Holly Springs shooting, sheriff’s department says

A man was shot and killed in Holly Springs Wednesday morning.

The Holly Springs Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 9 AM.

When deputies arrived, they found a man unresponsive after being shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The suspect took off but was later arrested.

As of now, a motive for the shooting is unclear.

