Man killed in home invasion near Crown Hill Cemetery. Homeowner cooperating with police

A home invasion resulted in the fatal shooting of a man inside a residence Friday morning, according to police — who say the homeowner is cooperating with detectives.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received reports after 4 a.m. about a person shot in the 900 block of West 34th Street, just off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and east of Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Police found a man inside the residence with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives in an early investigation believe the shooting occurred during a home invasion or robbery, and police referred to the shooting as an isolated incident.

Friday afternoon the man was identified as Steve Sheppard Jr., 64, by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Steven Gray at IMPD’s Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Steven.Gray@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

