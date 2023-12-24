Man killed in homeless camp in KC’s Columbus Park neighborhood; police investigating

A man was found dead in a Kansas City homeless camp early Sunday morning after suffering gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers were dispatched shortly after midnight to a wooded area in Columbus Park near First and Holmes streets. They found a man suffering from bodily trauma later determined to be a shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not have a suspect and the motive remains unknown. They added they have no reason to believe there is an immediate risk to the public.

The city’s level of violence this year has rivaled its deadliest on record, which occurred in 2020 when 182 people were killed.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.