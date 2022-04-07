Man killed at homeless encampment while searching for missing brother; family seeks justice

A family is desperate for answers after their loved one was shot and killed at a Seattle-area homeless encampment while he was looking for his missing brother. Now, they are calling on the community to help them find justice.

Zaineb Al-Aboudy watched as her family members carried her cousin’s casket to a final resting place at a Michigan graveyard.

“When they brought him and we saw him, we couldn’t believe that was Arkan laying right there,” Zaineb said.

Zaineb’s entire family is still filled with grief over the loss of Arkan J. Al-Aboudy, a well-loved 43-year-old father of two and business owner in Seattle.

“He’s a very, very nice man, he has a big heart, he’s sweet, he loves to work, he loves to laugh, joke around, he never hurt nobody,” Zaineb said, as tears welled in her eyes.

Arkan was killed while searching for his missing brother at a Seattle-area homeless encampment.

“It’s very hard for us because he’s still young and he lost his life for nothing,” she continued.

On March 17, 2022, Arkan was shot and killed at a Seattle-area homeless encampment off 10th and Dearborn, commonly known as “The Jungle.”

The camp has been removed several times over the years, but the tents, along with waste and used needles, always come back.

Zaineb said Arkan was not homeless, and only went to the camp to search for his missing brother, Kadhim Al-Aboudy, who goes by “Mike.”

Zaineb said Mike has health issues including diabetes, high blood pressure and a recent cancer diagnosis. He had been living with she and her family in Michigan but on March 1, he got a ticket to Seattle and then fell off the map. The family has not heard from Mike since, and he is still missing.

“(Arkan) was looking for his brother, he didn’t do anything bad, why would you pull the trigger and shoot him and leave him laying down there and turn your face to leave?,” Zaineb said.

A week after Arkan’s murder, the encampment was cleared. Chopper 7 flew overhead as mounds of garbage and remnants of the dangerous place were pushed away.

As of April 6, the area remains problem-free — but Arkan’s killer is still free, too.

“Please, whoever has any info, please just show up and tell us the truth,” Zaineb said.

“(Arkan) didn’t deserve that, what happened to him,” she continued.

The Seattle Police Department is seeking information. They ask that anyone who may have seen what happened, or was in contact with Arkan, call their Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online, or via the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded in your app store.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and charges.

