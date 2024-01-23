Man killed at hotel; High Point man arrested

Jan. 22—HIGH POINT — A High Point man is accused of killing a Reidsville man this past weekend at a city hotel.

Kelvin Blackwell Jr., 32, was stabbed about 2:25 a.m. at the InTown Suites at 2860 N. Main St. in the northwest part of High Point, according to a High Point Police Department report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Refugio Z. Morales, 34, was arrested at the hotel and charged with first-degree murder. He was being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.

Police did not release any other information but said the homicide was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The president of the Oakview Citizens Council, Jim Bronnert, said Monday that he has been communicating with police for the past two weeks about ongoing crime at the hotel. Since Jan. 1, 2022, police have been called to the hotel more than 950 times, Bronnert said.

The Oakview Citizens Council has invited city officials to discuss the issue at a community meeting Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Oakview Rec Center.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul