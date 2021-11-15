Man killed in house fire in South Daytona

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- Raleigh News and Observer
Family shocked after 15-year-old Millbrook High football player killed in Greensboro
“Everybody is like, ‘what in the world,’” said Christian O’Neal’s cousin. “They can’t believe it because Chris don’t bother nobody.”
- TODAY
Chris Daughtry breaks silence, speaks out for 1st time on daughter's sudden death
The former "American Idol" contestant revealed that he recently lost two important women in his life.
- TODAY
Chris Daughtry's band postpones shows after daughter, 25, unexpectedly dies
Daughtry and his band released a statement revealing the heartbreaking news Friday night.
- BuzzFeed News
A Teenager's Photos Went Viral After People Claimed She Died At Astroworld. She's Alive — And In Australia.
"I was honestly very confused and was wondering how people found my pictures," 17-year-old Amelyun Nguyen told BuzzFeed News.View Entire Post ›
- Pensacola News Journal
'Gentle giant:' Family turns son's tragedy into catalyst to save others
Rajhon House was everything a dad could want. After his sudden death, the House family is determined to make sure no one else experiences their pain.
- The State
Funeral set for Midlands grandfather killed while logging
After being injured at a logging site, the man was taken to a hospital in Richland County where he died, the coroner’s office said.
- MoneyWise
An obscure COVID stimulus benefit will give you up to $9,000 to help pay for a funeral
FEMA says applying for help with uncovered memorial service costs takes about 20 minutes.
- The Enterprise
Local dad loses fight with cancer; fatal shooting: Top 5 Brockton-area stories last week
In case you missed it, here are five stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area that resonated with our readers.
- USA TODAY
Chris Daughtry postpones tour dates after daughter's 'unexpected' death: 'This hurts so deeply'
The rock singer's reps released a statement on behalf of the family saying that upcoming tour dates will be postponed during this "difficult time."
- USA TODAY
Missing 24-year-old elementary teacher from Georgia found dead in Mexico, reports say
Alexandra Morales, a Georgia elementary teacher, was found dead in Mexico, according to multiple reports.
- Associated Press
Funeral held for Texas teen who died at Astroworld festival
Brianna Rodriguez, who at 16 was among the youngest of the nine people killed as the crowd surged at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, has been remembered by friends and family for her friendliness and love of dance. Over 250 people gathered Saturday in Houston for Rodriguez's funeral, the Houston Chronicle reported. “Every time she walked into a room, she would light up the room,” said her friend, Ariah Herrera, 16, as she cried.
- KABC – Los Angeles
Riverside Co. vows to go after drug dealers after boy dies of overdose
Two Jurupa Valley parents are facing murder charges after their 15-month-old son died from a fentanyl overdose, and the Riverside County district attorney hopes to get to the root of the problem.
- INSIDER
A 10-year-old autistic girl in Utah died by suicide weeks after DOJ report said her school district ignored racial harassment complaints
The DOJ found "white and other non-Black students routinely called Black students the n-word and other racial epithets."
- The New York Times
A Nike Executive Told of Once Killing a Man. Here's What He Left Out.
PHILADELPHIA — Late at night on Sept. 30, 1965, Edward David White, 18, walked toward his family’s row house in the West Philadelphia neighborhood after his shift at a suburban diner. Known as David to his family and friends, he had a son who was 8 months old, and his girlfriend was pregnant with their daughter. They planned to marry in the spring. White did not make it home. A 16-year-old gang member, drunk on cheap wine and seeking retribution for the stabbing death of a member of his crew, sh
- WTVR
Virginia officer killed during welfare check dies; man arrested after 'extensive search'
Virginia state police say a 33-year-old man is in custody after a police officer from Big Stone Gap was fatally shot during a welfare check.
- WLS – Chicago
Gary Fatal Shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured after gunman fires into crowd leaving funeral at St. Monica and Luke Church, police say
One man is dead and the other injured in a shooting at Gary church on Saturday.
- INSIDER
A 17-year-old TikToker said she 'woke up and the world pronounced me dead' after misinformation spread that she was at Astroworld
Amelyun Nguyen isn't sure how the misinformation spread. She told BuzzFeed News she's not even a Travis Scott fan.
- The Courier Journal
20 months, more than 10,000 deaths: Kentucky memorializes those who have died from COVID
Kentucky memorializes the lives lost to COVID-19 through a piece of public art. The statue was designed by Lexington artist Amanda Matthews.
- Autoblog
Bob Bondurant, legendary racer and instructor, dies at 88
The reason the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving did so well for so long was that its championship-winning namesake was so good at showing students the techniques of winning driving. Not long after he was born in Illinois in 1933, his parents moved to Westlake Village, Calif. He received his first taste of racing when he was 8 years old when his father took him to midget races. As part of the migration of U.S. drivers to Europe in the mid-1960s, he claimed a class victory at Le Mans in 1964 driving Cobra Daytona Coupe with co-driver Dan Gurney, and in 1965, was part of the driving team that put the FIA International Manufacturer's Championship trophy in Ford's display case.
- Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Fallen firefighter Jason Menard honored by comrades, Worcester officials in ceremony
The cold night two years ago took away one of Worcester's greatest, one whose life and death embodied service to others, said Mayor Joseph M. Petty.