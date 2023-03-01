Man killed in house fire in South Park Township

A man was killed in a fire in South Park Township on Tuesday night.

According to a news release, first responders were called to a house fire in the 5800 block of Curry Road at 9:44 p.m.

One man did not make it out of the residence. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

