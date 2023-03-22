Man killed in industrial injury near Indio identified

The man who died in an industrial-related accident near Indio on Monday was 53-year-old Perris resident Teodolfo Morga Rivera, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.

Fire crews and deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to the 88-200 block of Fargo Canyon Road around 10:50 a.m. Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told City News Service the coroner took over the investigation at 1:27 p.m. "as it did not to appear criminal in nature."

No other information on the death was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.

