Man killed in 'inmate-on-inmate assault' at Elmore Correction Facility, state says

A man at the Elmore Correctional Facility died Tuesday in what state officials are calling a "possible homicide."

"Inmate Derrek Wendell Martin was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault that resulted in his death at approximately 6:19 a.m.," Alabama Department of Corrections Public Information Manager Kelly Windham Betts said in an email.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the death, Betts said.

The division identified Antonio Twan Thomas as a suspect in the attack. Guards found Martin on the floor still conscious and transported him to the Staton Health Care Unit, where his condition rapidly became more dire, Betts said.

A statement from ADOC said the staff enacted life-saving actions, but a doctor pronounced him to be dead.

A fence stands at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore, Alabama on June 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

