Man killed inside Popeyes restaurant in Irondequoit identified

A 30-year-old man killed inside a Popeyes restaurant in Irondequoit has been identified by police.

Irondequoit police said officers responded to the restaurant, at 1000 East Ridge Road, about 7 p.m. on Friday. There, officers found Jose Centeno Torres, of Rochester, who was shot several times. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said there was an apparent argument inside the restaurant before the shooting. No other individuals were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Irondequoit Police Department at 585-336-6000, Crimestoppers at 585-423-9300 or 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jose Centeno Torres killed inside Popeyes restaurant in Irondequoit NY