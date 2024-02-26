Man killed inside Rochester home identified

Police have identified the man killed inside a home in southwest Rochester last week.

Davarcea Fort, 27, was one of two men assaulted inside a home on Farragut Street, near Prescott Street around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department.

Bello said that it appeared that two men were involved in an altercation within the Farragut Street house. Fort, a Rochester resident, suffered trauma to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, Bello said. Police have not released the cause of death.

The second man - also a Rochester resident who is in his 20s - was shot at least once in upper body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Bello said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the killing, which marked Rochester's ninth homicide of 2024, according to RPD's Open Data Portal. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.

Farragut Street is a residential road just north of Chili Avenue and the area is just east of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Davarcea Fort killed inside Farragut St. home in Rochester NY