Man killed in Ithaca shooting, police investigating

A 45-year-old man Ithaca man was allegedly shot to death in early Thursday morning, the Ithaca Police Department said in a statement.

Police said they responded to a report of gunshots at the intersection of N. Plain and W. Seneca Street at 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds later identified as 45-year-old Ernest Lankford.

The alleged homicide did not appear to be a random act, police said.

Ithaca police were assisted at the scene by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible by calling, police dispatch: 607-272-3245, police administration: 607-272-9973 or police tipline: 607-330-0000. People can also use the anonymous email tip address, cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Man killed in Seneca Street shooting, homicide investigation underway